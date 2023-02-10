StockNews.com Downgrades Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) to Sell

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
Telecom Argentina Stock Performance
TEO stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Telecom Argentina has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 290.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 42.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
