StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of AMREP stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97. AMREP has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $16.72.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

