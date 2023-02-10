StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AMREP Price Performance
Shares of AMREP stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97. AMREP has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $16.72.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP
AMREP Company Profile
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
