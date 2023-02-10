StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of OGEN opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

