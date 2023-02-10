StockNews.com Upgrades West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) to Hold

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

West Bancorporation Price Performance

West Bancorporation stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $22.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. Equities analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 43.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,709 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 82.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,343 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,432 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company's stock.

(Get Rating)

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

Featured Articles

