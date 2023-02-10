StockNews.com Upgrades West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) to Hold

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
West Bancorporation Price Performance
West Bancorporation stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $22.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. Equities analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
West Bancorporation Company Profile
West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.
