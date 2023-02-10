Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$71.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$70.86.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

TSE:SLF opened at C$68.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$64.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 91,248.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$52.97 and a twelve month high of C$71.61.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$12.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$720,569.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,004.77.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.