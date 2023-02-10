Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 5.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) shares rose 5.6% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $87.27 and last traded at $86.55. Approximately 459,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,547,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.98.

Specifically, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,920.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $170,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,950.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,920.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,921,153. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 511.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 200,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 167,413 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

