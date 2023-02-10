SVB Leerink Comments on Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.63) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.52) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,411,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,738,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,982,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 411,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,362,000.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,391.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

