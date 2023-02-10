SVB Leerink Weighs in on C4 Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu anticipates that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for C4 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.60) per share.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded C4 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 24.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 263.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,370,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 179.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 71.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
