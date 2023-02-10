S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Stock Performance
S&W Seed stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of S&W Seed
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 85.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 174.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 7.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth about $170,000.
S&W Seed Company Profile
S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.
