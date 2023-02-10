Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on March 15th

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Sylogist Price Performance

Shares of TSE SYZ opened at C$6.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.15. Sylogist has a 1-year low of C$4.08 and a 1-year high of C$12.14. The firm has a market cap of C$151.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.38.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Sylogist will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sylogist Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sylogist in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark dropped their target price on Sylogist from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

