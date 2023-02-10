Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Tapestry Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 20.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Tapestry by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also

