Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TKO. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$1.90 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.30 price objective on shares of Taseko Mines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$2.68.

Taseko Mines Stock Down 1.8 %

TKO opened at C$2.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$624.36 million and a PE ratio of 18.17. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$3.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.48.

In other news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 49,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total value of C$117,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,537,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,012,803.76.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

