TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 37,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 276,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 99,211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.31. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $421.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,955 shares of company stock worth $32,081,502. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

