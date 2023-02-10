Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities lowered Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $45.90.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.