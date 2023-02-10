Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on RH’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for RH in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will earn $25.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $25.54. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $25.07 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.26 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

RH has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.56.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $316.00 on Wednesday. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $441.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.10.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in RH by 5,400.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the third quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in RH by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in RH by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total transaction of $41,306.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,040.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,942 shares of company stock worth $116,299,175 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.