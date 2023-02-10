Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2023

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TERN. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TERN stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $10.67.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Terns Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Biosciences Fund V. L.P. Lav sold 1,500,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $8,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Biosciences Fund V. L.P. Lav sold 1,500,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc bought 758,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $5,499,995.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,340,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,466,537. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TERN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $64,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

