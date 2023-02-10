Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TERN. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TERN stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $10.67.

Insider Transactions at Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biosciences Fund V. L.P. Lav sold 1,500,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $8,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Biosciences Fund V. L.P. Lav sold 1,500,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc bought 758,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $5,499,995.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,340,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,466,537. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TERN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $64,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

