Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRNO. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Terreno Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.33.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.82. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $81.01.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 38,771.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $1,982,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Featured Stories

