Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Purchased by Highlander Partners L.P.

Highlander Partners L.P. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,136 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,136 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares makes up 12.0% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Highlander Partners L.P. owned about 0.27% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $91,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,524. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,288 shares of company stock worth $264,997 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company has offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country.

Further Reading

