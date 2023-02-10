TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$185.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a C$123.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a C$123.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$141.50.

TSE TFII opened at C$168.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.65 billion and a PE ratio of 15.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$143.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$136.40. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$93.63 and a 12-month high of C$169.14.

In related news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$145.52 per share, with a total value of C$4,365,627.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,020,471.05. In related news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$145.52 per share, with a total value of C$4,365,627.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,020,471.05. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.12, for a total value of C$3,552,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$606,940,649.47. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,535 and sold 55,768 shares valued at $7,931,441.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

