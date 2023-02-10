The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after buying an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 112.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,631,000 after buying an additional 751,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $133.56 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.00.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -63.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.