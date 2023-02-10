The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.64 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$88.63 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$81.65.

TSE:BNS opened at C$73.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$70.18. The stock has a market cap of C$87.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.12. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$63.19 and a 1-year high of C$94.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.99 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.07 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 50.62%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

