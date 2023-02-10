The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,406 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 200.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 61.6% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.41.

Boeing Trading Down 0.7 %

BA stock opened at $211.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $223.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.17.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.