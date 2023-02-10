The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,977,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,445,831,000 after buying an additional 298,324 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $694,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.41.

Shares of BA stock opened at $211.99 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $223.23. The company has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.17.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

