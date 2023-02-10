The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $34.33 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $703,083.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,035,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $377,962.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,224,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,506,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $703,083.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,035,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. American International Group Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CG. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

