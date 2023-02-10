The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 10,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $150.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.33. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $160.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.06 and its 200-day moving average is $143.12.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.09.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.



