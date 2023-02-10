The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:SRV)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of SRV stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.38. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $38.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 15.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at $45,000.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
