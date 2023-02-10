The Goldman Sachs Group Trims CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Target Price to $29.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CDNA. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.60.
CareDx Price Performance
CDNA stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.06. CareDx has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $46.88.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 44.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,787,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CareDx by 38.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,094 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of CareDx by 57.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after acquiring an additional 844,624 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 489.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,001,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 831,629 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 191.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 968,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 636,300 shares during the period.
CareDx Company Profile
CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.
