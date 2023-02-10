The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

HAIN opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.90. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $454.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

