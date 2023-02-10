The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SJM opened at $146.08 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.00.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

