The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,440 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Insider Activity

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.13. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

