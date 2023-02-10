The New York Times Company (NYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

New York Times has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. New York Times has a payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New York Times to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of NYT opened at $40.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46. New York Times has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in New York Times by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 4.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in New York Times by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in New York Times by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Times announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NYT. Barclays upgraded New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

