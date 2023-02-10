The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,489 shares of company stock worth $5,769,358. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $137.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.38. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $100.81 and a 12-month high of $139.89. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

