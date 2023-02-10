The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Timken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Timken’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TKR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.89.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.57. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,158,577.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,158,577.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,987. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Timken by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Timken by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Timken in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

