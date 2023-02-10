The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Holdings Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 991,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,812 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Trade Desk worth $59,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $49.88 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2,494.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $394.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research cut Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

