Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.5 %
TTNP stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.59.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO David E. Lazar bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,834.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.