Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.5 %

TTNP stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David E. Lazar bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,834.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTNP. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

