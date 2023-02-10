TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Cut to C$148.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
TMX Group Price Performance
Shares of X stock opened at C$133.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$135.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$133.00. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$121.42 and a 12 month high of C$142.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21.
TMX Group Increases Dividend
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
Featured Stories
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.