TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Cut to C$148.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

TMX Group Price Performance

Shares of X stock opened at C$133.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$135.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$133.00. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$121.42 and a 12 month high of C$142.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

TMX Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

