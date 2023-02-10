TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Cut to C$160.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
X has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
TMX Group Stock Performance
Shares of TSE X opened at C$133.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$135.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a one year low of C$121.42 and a one year high of C$142.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.21.
TMX Group Increases Dividend
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
