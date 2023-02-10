TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Cut to C$160.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

X has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE X opened at C$133.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$135.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a one year low of C$121.42 and a one year high of C$142.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.21.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

About TMX Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.61%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

