TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Lowered to C$143.00

TMX Group (TSE:XGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of X opened at C$133.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$121.42 and a 12 month high of C$142.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$135.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$133.00. The firm has a market cap of C$7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

