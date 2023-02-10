Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) versus Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Financial Survey

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tokyo Electron and Magnachip Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 2 0 0 2.00 Magnachip Semiconductor 0 1 2 0 2.67

Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 206.42%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $17.85 billion 3.21 $3.57 billion $6.46 14.22 Magnachip Semiconductor $474.23 million 0.96 $56.71 million $0.87 11.82

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Magnachip Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Magnachip Semiconductor. Magnachip Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokyo Electron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Magnachip Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 22.30% 37.99% 26.84% Magnachip Semiconductor 11.01% 7.45% 5.79%

Volatility and Risk

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats Magnachip Semiconductor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others. The SPE segment handles the development, manufacture, service, and distribution of coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, thermal processing systems, single wafer deposition systems, cleaning systems, wafer probers, and other semiconductor production equipment. The FPD Production Equipment segment manufactures coater/developer for manufacturing flat panel display and Plasma etching/ashing device. The Others segment includes logistics, facilities management, and insurance businesses. The company was founded in November 11, 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

