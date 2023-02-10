Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXFGet Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TORXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

