Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,262 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Equity Residential worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $64.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Argus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

