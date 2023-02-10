Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,058 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,928,375 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $42.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

