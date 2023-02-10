Toronto Dominion Bank Has $10.79 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 268,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,722 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Ventas worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ventas by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 90.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

NYSE VTR opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,636.36%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

