Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.46 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $97.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $104.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average is $81.06.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,398 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

