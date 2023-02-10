Toronto Dominion Bank Has $12.30 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,134 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,147,000 after acquiring an additional 76,625 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 828.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 170,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 29,027 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $163.59 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.19 and a 200-day moving average of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

