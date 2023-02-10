Toronto Dominion Bank Has $12.56 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 107.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $746.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $658.21 and its 200-day moving average is $617.16. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $766.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,810. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.42.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

