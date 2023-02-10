Toronto Dominion Bank Has $12.95 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 389.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,406 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $12,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after buying an additional 1,459,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,598.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,966,000 after purchasing an additional 610,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after acquiring an additional 549,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 10,857.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 391,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,240,000 after acquiring an additional 388,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $118,673.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,928,433.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $118,673.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,928,433.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,356 shares of company stock worth $715,754. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.19. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.32.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDDY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.