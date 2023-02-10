Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,092 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $12,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,089,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,818 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,817,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading

