Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 500,000 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,095,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $22.03.

