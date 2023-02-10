Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $11,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $704,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total transaction of $292,872.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,553 shares of company stock worth $862,855 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $315.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.57. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $658.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.55.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.80.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

